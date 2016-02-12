NEW YORK Feb 12 U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, snapping a five-day drop in the S&P 500 as financial, commodity-related and other beaten-down shares rebounded.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 313.45 points, or 2 percent, to 15,973.63, the S&P 500 had gained 35.52 points, or 1.94 percent, to 1,864.6 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 70.68 points, or 1.66 percent, to 4,337.51.

