NEW YORK Feb 16 Wall Street minted its second straight session of solid gains on Tuesday, as investors snatched up beaten-down consumer discretionary, industrial and tech stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 220.72 points, or 1.38 percent, to 16,194.56, the S&P 500 gained 30.69 points, or 1.65 percent, to 1,895.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 98.44 points, or 2.27 percent, to 4,435.96.

The S&P 500 posted its largest two-day percentage gain since August. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)