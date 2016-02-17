BRIEF-Allahabad Bank approves raising of equity capital worth up to INR 20 bln
* Says approved raising of equity capital worth up to INR 20 billion
NEW YORK Feb 17 U.S. stocks tallied their third straight session of gains on Wednesday, led by energy shares as oil prices jumped while better than expected economic data helped allay growth concerns.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 255.37 points, or 1.58 percent, to 16,451.78, the S&P 500 had gained 31.04 points, or 1.64 percent, to 1,926.62 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 98.11 points, or 2.21 percent, to 4,534.07. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says approved raising of equity capital worth up to INR 20 billion
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction