NEW YORK Feb 26 Wall Street ended lower on Friday in a feeble end to a beefy week after concerns about the timing of future interest rate hikes offset gains in materials and energy stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 57.25 points, or 0.34 percent, to 16,640.04, the S&P 500 lost 3.65 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,948.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.27 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,590.47. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)