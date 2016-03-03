NEW YORK, March 3 Wall Street moved higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 at its highest in two months, adding momentum to a recent recovery as energy companies and banks made gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.24 points, or 0.26 percent, to 16,943.56, the S&P 500 added 6.94 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,993.39 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 4 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,707.42. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)