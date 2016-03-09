US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower as Trump turmoil spooks investors
* Futures down: Dow 106 pts, S&P 13 pts, Nasdaq 32.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. stocks rose in low volume on Wednesday, led once more by the direction of the price of oil and energy shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.48 points, or 0.2 percent, to 16,998.58, the S&P 500 gained 9.85 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,989.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.55 points, or 0.55 percent, to 4,674.38.
U.S. crude last traded up 4.9 percent on the day. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
