NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. stock indexes ended little changed in a volatile session on Thursday after the European Central Bank reduced interest rates but ECB chief Mario Draghi disappointed investors that expected multiple rate cuts by saying more were unlikely.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.3 points, or 0.03 percent, to 16,995.06, the S&P 500 gained 0.31 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,989.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.22 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,662.16. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by James Dalgleish)