US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as weak data weighs ahead of Trump budget
NEW YORK, March 14 Wall Street closed little changed on Monday as consumer discretionary gains countered losses in energy shares and investors laid low ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.69 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,229, the S&P 500 lost 2.61 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,019.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.81 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,750.28. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
