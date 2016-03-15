PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains as U.S. political worries hit dollar

May 18 Gold prices held steady on Thursday after jumping about 2 percent the session before, buoyed by political uncertainty in the United States and tempered expectations for an aggressive string of U.S. interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,259.99 per ounce by 0055 GMT, after earlier touching its strongest since May 1 at $1,263.02. It rose about 2 percent on Wednesday in its biggest one-day percentage gain since June last year. *