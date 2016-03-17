NEW YORK, March 17 Wall St moved higher on Thursday to push the Dow into positive territory for the year, commodity prices rose on the back of a weaker dollar, boosting shares in the energy and materials sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 155.73 points, or 0.9 percent, to 17,481.49, the S&P 500 gained 13.37 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,040.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.02 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,774.99. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)