US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
NEW YORK, March 21 Wall Street ended little changed on Monday as declines in cyclical sectors, which have led the recent rebound, were offset by gains in defensive stocks like those in telecoms and healthcare.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.57 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,623.87, the S&P 500 gained 2.02 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,051.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.23 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,808.87.
