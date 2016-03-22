BRIEF-India's Teesta Agro Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 3.8 million rupees versus profit 3.1 million rupees year ago
NEW YORK, March 22 Wall Street closed slightly lower on Tuesday, bouncing back from an initial selloff that followed deadly attacks in Brussels, as declines in consumer and telecom stocks were more than offset by a jump in shares in the healthcare sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.3 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,582.57, the S&P 500 lost 1.8 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,049.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.79 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,821.66. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by James Dalgleish)
May 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.47 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.43 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.99 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ---