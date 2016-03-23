NEW YORK, March 23 Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday as energy and materials share prices dropped while investors remained cautious a day after deadly bombing attacks in Belgium.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 79.09 points, or 0.45 percent, to 17,503.48, the S&P 500 lost 13.14 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,036.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.80 points, or 1.1 percent, to 4,768.86. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by James Dalgleish)