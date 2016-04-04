NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stocks ended weaker on Monday, pulling back after recent gains, as materials and industrial shares weighed.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 56.09 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,736.66, the S&P 500 lost 6.69 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,066.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.75 points, or 0.46 percent, to 4,891.80. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)