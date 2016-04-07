NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. stocks dropped Thursday as oil prices slid and worries about the global economy resurfaced, putting pressure on the dollar as investors fled riskier assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 173.95 points, or 0.98 percent, to 17,542.1, the S&P 500 lost 24.7 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,041.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 72.35 points, or 1.47 percent, to 4,848.37. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)