US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
NEW YORK, April 8 A sharp rally in crude oil and energy shares helped the Dow and S&P 500 to end with slight gains on Friday, while a drop in shares of biotechs weighed on Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.27 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,577.23, the S&P 500 gained 5.7 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,047.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.32 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,850.69. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
