NEW YORK, April 13 Wall Street rallied for a second straight day on Wednesday, led by gains in beaten-down financial shares after JPMorgan's quarterly results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 187.24 points, or 1.06 percent, to 17,908.49, the S&P 500 gained 20.72 points, or 1 percent, to 2,082.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 75.33 points, or 1.55 percent, to 4,947.42. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)