US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. stocks slipped on Friday as oil price declines weighed on energy shares and Apple dragged on the market, but major indexes closed up for a seventh week in the last nine.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 29.38 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,897.05, the S&P 500 lost 2.09 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,080.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.67 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,938.22.
For the week, the Dow rose 1.8 pct, the S&P added 1.6 percent, the Nasdaq gained 1.8 percent.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)