NEW YORK, April 22 Wall Street ended near flat on Friday after disappointing quarterly reports from Microsoft and Alphabet slammed tech stocks and offset a surge in oil prices that lifted energy shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.43 points, or 0.12 percent, to 18,003.95, the S&P 500 gained 0.15 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,091.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.66 points, or 0.8 percent, to 4,906.23. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)