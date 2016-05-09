US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
NEW YORK May 9 Wall Street ended mixed on Monday after a rally in Allergan Plc and other healthcare companies offset a decline in energy and basic materials shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.35 points, or 0.19 percent, to 17,707.28, the S&P 500 gained 1.67 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,058.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.05 points, or 0.3 percent, to 4,750.21. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
