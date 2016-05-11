BRIEF-India's Teamlease Services March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 384.5 million rupees versus 91.6 million rupees year ago
NEW YORK May 11 U.S. stock indexes dropped about 1 percent on Wednesday as feeble quarterly reports from Walt Disney, Macy's and Fossil undermined confidence across the consumer sector.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 217.3 points, or 1.21 percent, to 17,711.05, the S&P 500 had lost 19.91 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,064.48 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 49.19 points, or 1.02 percent, to 4,760.69. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
NEW DELHI, May 18 India's plan to build 10 of its own nuclear reactors does not signal a pivot away from foreign suppliers, but to succeed their projects must be financially sound and based on proven technology, a top official told Reuters.