NEW YORK May 16 Wall Street rallied sharply on Monday, juiced by a jump in Apple shares and gains from energy stocks that were backed by stronger oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 174.32 points, or 0.99 percent, to 17,709.64, the S&P 500 gained 20.02 points, or 0.98 percent, to 2,066.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.78 points, or 1.22 percent, to 4,775.46. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)