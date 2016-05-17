BRIEF-Ok Play India to raise 510 mln rupees via preferential issue of warrants
* Says approved proposed funds raising through preferential issue of 3 million warrants aggregating 510 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 17 Wall Street sold off on Tuesday as investors boosted their bets on the Federal Reserve raising rates later this year, while Home Depot dragged on indexes following its quarterly report.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 182.1 points, or 1.03 percent, to 17,528.61, the S&P 500 lost 19.55 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,047.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.73 points, or 1.25 percent, to 4,715.73. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Says approved proposed funds raising through preferential issue of 3 million warrants aggregating 510 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Foreign investors turned net buyers of Malaysian bonds in April, after a sale of over $60 billion in the last seven months.