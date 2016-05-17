NEW YORK May 17 Wall Street sold off on Tuesday as investors boosted their bets on the Federal Reserve raising rates later this year, while Home Depot dragged on indexes following its quarterly report.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 182.1 points, or 1.03 percent, to 17,528.61, the S&P 500 lost 19.55 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,047.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.73 points, or 1.25 percent, to 4,715.73. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)