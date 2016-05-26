NEW YORK May 26 Wall Street treaded water on Thursday following two days of strong gains as advancing defensive sectors offset declines in materials, banks and other cyclical industries.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.22 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,828.29, the S&P 500 lost 0.44 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,090.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.88 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,901.77. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)