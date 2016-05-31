NEW YORK May 31 The S&P 500 wrapped up its third straight month of gains on Tuesday on a flat note, as weaker energy shares were countered by a rise from Amazon and safe-haven utilities.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 87.66 points, or 0.49 percent, to 17,785.56, the S&P 500 lost 2.06 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,097 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.55 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,948.06. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)