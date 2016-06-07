NEW YORK, June 7 The S&P 500 inched closer to its record high on Tuesday, helped by a big jump in energy shares and enthusiasm following Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.52 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,939.85, the S&P 500 gained 2.8 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,112.21 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.96 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,961.75. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)