BRIEF-India's Axtel Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 26.4 million rupees versus 11.5 million rupees year ago
* Consol loss in March quarter last year was INR 570.3 million as per Ind-AS;consol total income was INR 19.31 billion