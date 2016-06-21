NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stocks edged up on Tuesday led by gains in technology shares as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was optimistic about the economy and played down the risk of a recession, while concern over the upcoming British referendum remained subdued.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.9 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,828.77, the S&P 500 gained 5.63 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,088.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.55 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,843.76. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)