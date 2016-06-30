BRIEF-Patspin India March-qtr PAT rises
* March quarter PAT 69.5 million rupees versus PAT 2.9 million rupees year ago
NEW YORK, June 30 Wall Street rolled to a third straight day of gains on Thursday as Britain's central bank raised the prospect of stimulus and consumer staples shares gained on news of Mondelez International's $23 billion bid for Hershey.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 234.49 points, or 1.33 percent, to 17,929.17, the S&P 500 gained 28.08 points, or 1.36 percent, to 2,098.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.43 points, or 1.33 percent, to 4,842.67. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
May 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 51 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.