NEW YORK, July 8 The S&P 500 ended just shy of its record high close on Friday as Wall Street rallied after a much-larger-than-expected print in jobs growth confirmed the U.S. economy has regained speed after a first-quarter lull.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 250.86 points, or 1.4 percent, to 18,146.74, the S&P 500 had gained 32 points, or 1.53 percent, to 2,129.9 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 79.95 points, or 1.64 percent, to 4,956.76. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)