US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
NEW YORK, July 8 The S&P 500 ended just shy of its record high close on Friday as Wall Street rallied after a much-larger-than-expected print in jobs growth confirmed the U.S. economy has regained speed after a first-quarter lull.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 250.86 points, or 1.4 percent, to 18,146.74, the S&P 500 had gained 32 points, or 1.53 percent, to 2,129.9 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 79.95 points, or 1.64 percent, to 4,956.76. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)