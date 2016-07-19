NEW YORK, July 19 The S&P 500 pulled back from its record high on Tuesday, while the Dow industrials edged higher to mark an eighth straight session of gains, as investors digested mixed earnings reports as well as lowered expectations for global economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.96 points, or 0.14 percent, to 18,559.01, the S&P 500 lost 3.11 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,163.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.41 points, or 0.38 percent, to 5,036.37.

The Dow's streak is the longest since a 10-session string of gains in March 2013. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)