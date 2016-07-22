NEW YORK, July 22 U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, clinching the fourth straight positive week for the market, boosted by gains from telecom stalwarts AT&T and Verizon.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 53.56 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,570.79, the S&P 500 gained 9.86 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,175.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.26 points, or 0.52 percent, to 5,100.16. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)