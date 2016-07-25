NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. stocks receded from record highs on Monday as oil weighed on energy shares and investors awaited an avalanche of quarterly reports.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 78.34 points, or 0.42 percent, to 18,492.51, the S&P 500 lost 6.53 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,168.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.53 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,097.63. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)