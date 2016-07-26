NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday as Federal Reserve policymakers kicked off a two-day interest rate meeting and investors braced for quarterly scorecards from Apple and Twitter.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.38 points, or 0.1 percent, to 18,473.68, the S&P 500 gained 0.69 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,169.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.42 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,110.05. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)