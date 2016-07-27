BRIEF-India's HT Media March-qtr consol profit falls over 40 pct
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 414.1 million rupees
NEW YORK, July 27 Wall Street closed with a slight decline on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but opened the door to a rate hike later this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.58 points, or 0.01 percent, to 18,472.17, the S&P 500 lost 2.6 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,166.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.76 points, or 0.58 percent, to 5,139.81. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
May 19 PSP Projects Ltd: * IPO price band set between INR 205 to INR 210 per share Source text: Issue Date: May 17, 2017 Price Band: Rs. 205-210 Subscription Levels @1:00 PM (Day 3) Market Lot- 70 Shares & Multiples CATEGORY BOOK SIZE SUBSCRIPTION No of Shares Rs. Crs (@Upper Price band) No of Shares Rs. Crs (@Upper Price band) Subscr