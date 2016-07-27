NEW YORK, July 27 Wall Street closed with a slight decline on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but opened the door to a rate hike later this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.58 points, or 0.01 percent, to 18,472.17, the S&P 500 lost 2.6 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,166.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.76 points, or 0.58 percent, to 5,139.81. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)