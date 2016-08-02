TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 22.30 bln rupees

May 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 4 bids for 22.30 billion rupees ($344.56 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)