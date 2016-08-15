NEW YORK Aug 15 All three major U.S. stocks indexes ended at all-time highs on Monday, extending their record-setting climb of the past few weeks as a rally in oil lifted energy shares, while materials also gained.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.44 points, or 0.32 percent, to 18,635.91, the S&P 500 gained 6.1 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,190.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.12 points, or 0.56 percent, to 5,262.02, according to preliminary results. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)