NEW YORK Aug 17 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting showed voting members divided over whether to raise interest rates soon.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.92 points, or 0.12 percent, to 18,573.94, the S&P 500 gained 4.07 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,182.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.55 points, or 0.03 percent, to 5,228.66.

The divided Fed view contrasted with comments from the head of the New York Fed on Tuesday that hinted to the possibility of a rate hike as soon as next month. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)