NEW YORK Aug 22 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as a drop in oil prices that weighed on the energy sector was offset with a strong showing by biotech stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.46 points, or 0.12 percent, to 18,530.11, the S&P 500 lost 1.2 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,182.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.23 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,244.60. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)