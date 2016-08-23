NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. stock rose modestly on Tuesday, as gains in the tech sector helped lift the Nasdaq to a record intraday high and solid housing market data provided more evidence the economy may be picking up momentum.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17.88 points, or 0.1 percent, to 18,547.3, the S&P 500 gained 4.26 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,186.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.48 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,260.08. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)