BRIEF-Rajesh Exports gets export order of 11.40 bln rupees
* Says Rajesh Exports secures an export order of INR 11.40 billion
NEW YORK Aug 29 Financial and commodity-sector stocks led the S&P 500 higher in a low-volume session on Monday after consumer spending rose for a fourth straight month, pointing to a pick-up in U.S. economic growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 107.59 points, or 0.58 percent, to 18,502.99, the S&P 500 gained 11.34 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,180.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.41 points, or 0.26 percent, to 5,232.33. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (May 18) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------------