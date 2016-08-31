US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK Aug 31 Stocks ended lower on Wall Street on Wednesday, closing out the first negative month for the S&P 500 since February, as energy shares tracked oil prices lower.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.42 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,400.88, the S&P 500 lost 5.2 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,170.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.77 points, or 0.19 percent, to 5,213.22. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
