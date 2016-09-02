NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as a weaker-than-expected payrolls report tamped down expectations for a September rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, although hawkish comments from another Fed official kept expectations intact for one later this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.42 points, or 0.39 percent, to 18,491.72, the S&P 500 gained 9.12 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,179.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.69 points, or 0.43 percent, to 5,249.90. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)