NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq eking out a record high close, as investors assessed the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.98 points, or 0.06 percent, to 18,526.14, the S&P 500 lost 0.33 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,186.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.02 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,283.93. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)