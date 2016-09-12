NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks surged on Monday after Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard stuck to her dovish stance on interest rates and urged caution about removing monetary stimulus too quickly.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 238.93 points, or 1.32 percent, to 18,324.38, the S&P 500 gained 31.18 points, or 1.47 percent, to 2,158.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 85.98 points, or 1.68 percent, to 5,211.89. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)