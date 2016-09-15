NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. stocks ended sharply
higher on Thursday, buoyed by Apple's best four-day run
since 2014, higher oil prices and lackluster economic data that
further dimmed expectations for an interest rate hike next week.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 178.47 points, or 0.99 percent, to
18,213.24, the S&P 500 had gained 21.52 points, or 1.01
percent, to 2,147.29 and the Nasdaq Composite had added
75.92 points, or 1.47 percent, to 5,249.69.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)