NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. stocks fell on Friday as the possibility of a $14 billion fine against Deutsche Bank weighed on big banks and investors wrestled with lingering uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 89.3 points, or 0.49 percent, to 18,123.18, the S&P 500 lost 8.17 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,139.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.12 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,244.57. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)