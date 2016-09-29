NEW YORK, Sept 29 Wall Street dropped on Thursday, weighed down by Apple as well as selling in Wells Fargo, Citigroup and other major banks as investors worried about the health of Deutsche Bank.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 195.72 points, or 1.07 percent, to 18,143.52, the S&P 500 lost 20.25 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,151.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.39 points, or 0.93 percent, to 5,269.15. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)