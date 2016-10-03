US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Oct 3 The fourth quarter got off to a weak start for U.S. stock investors on Monday, with banks and utilities pulling the S&P 500 lower.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55.54 points, or 0.3 percent, to 18,252.61, the S&P 500 lost 7.26 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,161.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.13 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,300.87. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sandra Maler)
