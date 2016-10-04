BRIEF-Alembic Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Abbvie's Trilipix
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as investors fretted about Britain's exit from the European Union and the prospect of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in coming months.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 84.79 points, or 0.46 percent, to 18,169.06, the S&P 500 lost 10.69 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,150.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.22 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,289.66. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari at event to sign initial pact between Chidambaranar Port Trust and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Food Minister Ram